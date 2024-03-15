Modern Ghana logo
‘Bongo Ideas is home; we haven't arrested him’ — Ghana Police

Albert Nat Hyde, Social media critic and blogger
15.03.2024

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims it arrested blogger and social media critic Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

News of the notorious netizen’s arrest were rife on social media on Thursday, March 14—a day after he criticized Ghana’s first couple, President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

His absence on social media which is unusual of him seemed to have sparked the rumours.

However, the Ghana police said he is not in their grips, adding that information from a family source confirms he is at home.

The police post reads in full:
GHANA POLICE SERVICE HAS NOT ARRESTED ALBERT NAT HYDE A. K. A. BONGOIDEAS

The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police.

The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual.

The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home.



Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News Reporter

