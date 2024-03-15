Modern Ghana logo
8 die in gory accident on Akomadan Road

Some eight persons have lost their lives in a vehicular accident on the Nkenkensu to Akomadan road in the Ashanti Region.

The accident happened around 4am on Wednesday when a Kia vehicle, which was said to be fully loaded with chicken, veered from its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming Yutong bus.

The crash resulted in the loss of human lives and life-threatening injuries to other passengers.

Reports making rounds indicated that the dead people included three females and five males, whose exact identities were not immediately known. Their bodies have been deposited in the mortuary.

Other passengers onboard the bus, who suffered severe injuries, were also rushed to nearby medical facilities for immediate treatment to help save their lives.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash attracted scores of curious people to the scene, who willingly helped to rescue some of the injured people to the hospital.

The eyewitnesses said when they reached the scene, there were blood stains all over the road, with dead and injured people, who were crying for help, scattered around.

One Alhassan Mamoud, who claimed to have witnessed how the accident happened, said the Kia vehicle was from the Kumasi direction and heading towards Techiman area.

“Upon reaching Nkenkensu, the driver of the Kia vehicle overtook a car in front of him and veered into the other lane, resulting in a head on crash with the bus, which was also speeding,” he said.

Alhassan said he saw about eight dead bodies on the road so he quickly called firefighters, who rushed to the scene and helped to rescue passengers trapped in the mangled bus.

According to him, the spot where the accident happened had developed potholes, adding that the Nkenkensu-Akomadan road also has a lot of curves, so he suspected “this may have contributed to the accident”.

It would be recalled that the Nkenkensu to Akomadan highway has become a 'slaughter house' in recent times as several people have died on the road through vehicular accident.

—DGN online

