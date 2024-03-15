Visa application volumes doubled in 2023 – VFS Global

Modern Ghana logo
Last year saw a significant increase in global outbound travel, including in countries like Ghana.

The surge in travel that began in 2022 continued into 2023, with visa application volumes at VFS Global in Ghana nearly doubling year-on-year.

Positive trends in application volumes were also noted in locations such as Canada, The Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

Key drivers for this surge include pent-up demand, extended peak seasons, and the reopening of in-campus classes by overseas universities.

Applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres operated by VFS Global saw a 30% rise during the year, indicating a strong desire among Ghanaian residents to travel overseas.

Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, explained during a media session in Accra that the demand for visas has increased due to various factors and advised applicants to apply early.

VFS Global reiterated its commitment to enhancing the visa application experience through innovative solutions. Applicants receive regular information about visa processing timelines, data protection, fraud detection, and value-added services.

Viswanathan advised applicants to ensure they have all necessary documentation and to check the VFS Global website for important requirements before visiting the Visa Application Centre.

He cautioned about potential delays in visa processing during periods of high demand and warned against fraudulent appointment bookings. Visa appointments are free and available only on www.vfsglobal.com on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants were urged to be cautious of fraudulent parties promising early appointment bookings in exchange for payment.

Viswanathan emphasized that appointment availability, mandatory documentation, and visa processing times are at the discretion of respective governments. He recommended that applicants arrive at the Centre 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment to avoid missing their slot.

