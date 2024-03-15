Ghana hosts Internet Safety Summit

In a move to tackle the spread of misinformation and disinformation online, countries in sub-Saharan Africa converged in Accra on Thursday for the regional Internet Safety Summit under the theme, "Together for a Better Internet."

The gathering was for a coordinated public dialogue and a pledge to make the internet a safe democratic space across Africa.

The Deputy Minister Designate for Information, Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, in his address stated that the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation was a threat to democracy and good governance across sub-Saharan Africa and the world.

He outlined a comprehensive Ghanaian action plan featuring initiatives like a digital media literacy campaign, a national seminar on misinformation's impact on electoral integrity, and the launch of the fact-checking platform, “ www.ghanatoday.gov.gh .”

He said a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach was vital, and called on tech giants to implement rigorous verification systems.

"Big companies must put in measures to ensure the accuracy of information on their platforms and fashion out mechanisms that detect factually inaccurate information circulating."

Mr Tetteh advocated for a national discourse on regulations of social media platforms as part of sanitizing the new media space.

TikTok's Director of Government Relations, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda commended Ghana for being the first to host the important event focused on creating a safer, more inclusive digital world, especially for African youth.

He indicated TikTok was open to further discussions with the Ghanaian government on legislation to protect online users and maintain a sane digital space, while leveraging economic opportunities on the platform.

"There is a huge market potential for TikTok, especially in relation to education in Ghana," Mgwili-Sibanda stated.

The Director acknowledged the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation which poses a grave threat to democracy and governance across the region.

He called on bigger technology companies to implement robust measures to ensure accuracy of information on their platforms and develop mechanisms to detect and curb the spread of factually inaccurate content.

"On the part of government, it is high time we consider a national discourse on regulations of social media platforms as part of sanitizing the new media space," Mgwili-Sibanda remarked.

He emphasized that digital safety principles and cybersecurity are paramount for a safer, better internet experience for young people across Africa. He pledged TikTok's commitment to collaborate closely with partners to enhance and promote online safety initiatives continent-wide.

The summit not only catalyzed crucial policy discussions but also facilitated knowledge-sharing among regulators, security agencies and online safety experts united in fortifying the sub-region's cyber defenses.

This year's Internet Safety Summit brought together policy makers, regulators, security agencies and safety professionals to strategize on curbing harmful online content and boosting digital literacy across sub-Saharan Africa.