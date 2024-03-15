Modern Ghana logo
Finance Ministry’s position on anti-gay bill disappointing; betrays Ghana Beyond Aid agenda – Muslim Professionals Association

The Muslim Professionals Association has expressed disappointment with the position of the Ministry of Finance on the likely consequences of signing the country’s anti-gay bill into law.

Early this month after parliament passed the bill to criminalise activities and promotion of LGBTQ+, the Ministry of Finance cautioned that Ghana will suffer dire consequences if the bill becomes law.

The Ministry in a document to the President said Ghana will likely lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years if the bill becomes law.

The Ministry also said in 2024, Ghana will lose US$600 million in budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

This, the Ministry explained will negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore up the country’s reserve position.

In a press release from the Muslim Professionals Association, it has accused the Ministry of betraying the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

It further noted that the position of the Ministry demonstrates a dependency syndrome from an institution that is set up to provide solutions to the country’s overdependence on foreign aid.

“We are disappointed with the position of the Ministry of Finance on the likely consequences of signing the bill into law. This posture is all the more unfortunate because it demonstrates a dependency syndrome from the institution that is supposed to provide solutions to our overdependence on foreign handouts. It betrays a lack of conviction on the part of the Ministry that the Ghana beyond Aid agenda is realistic and worth pursuing,” the release from the Muslim Professionals Association said.

It continued, “Regarding the issue of foreign investment, we expected the Ministry to know that private investors from the Western countries do not really care about non-economic domestic issues in the countries where they wish to invest. China’s economic boom has been fueled, among other factors, by enormous investment from Western countries, despite the hot air about human rights and democracy deficits in that country. In any case, Ghana should have the courage to stick to its convictions, rather than capitulate to economic blackmail.”

Meanwhile, the Muslim Professionals Association has called on President to sign the anti-gay bill into law.

The association also wants all presidential candidates for the 2024 elections to publicly state their support for the bill and commit to upholding it when signed into law, or to signing it, in the unlikely event that the present Administration fails to do so.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
