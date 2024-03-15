ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie'

15.03.2024 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released an 8-day load management timetable to take effect from March 30 to April 7.

This is to help manage power supply across the country during a scheduled maintenance works at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant owned by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

In a statement dated March 13, ECG explained that "due to the maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at Atuabo, there is a power generation shortfall."

It said the planned maintenance would affect power supply nationwide between the hours of 6pm to 11pm each day.

To this end, ECG has grouped all its distribution regions into As, Bs, Cs and Ds to shed load on alternative days as per the schedule.

For instance, on Thursday March 30, only areas categorized as group A across the country will experience dumsor from 6pm to 11pm.

The same pattern will be followed for the other groups on subsequent days as stated in the timetable.

This comes amid recent persistent power cuts in the country which has triggered concerns from Ghanaians who say the era of 'dumsor', that crippled businesses under the erstwhile Mahama administration between 2012 to 2016 is back.

However, ECG insists it's not a resurgence of dumsor but a result of some technical glitches such as faulty and overloaded transformers.

"We call on our customers to bear the inconvenience with us while the Ghana Gas Processing Plant undertakes this all-important maintenance activity," ECG said in the statement.

Find full details in the attachment below: