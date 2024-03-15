Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Your comment is hatred, disregard for women – CSOs condemn Afenyo-Markin

Social News Your comment is hatred, disregard for women – CSOs condemn Afenyo-Markin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Alliance of Feminist Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have condemned Majority Leader in Parliament Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin for describing Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, as too old for the position of a running mate.

The comment, they said was “not only unfortunate but condemnable and goes further to confirm his backwardness and stereotype against women, aspiring especially greater heights in political leadership in the 21st Century."

The Majority Leader and MP for Efuttu Constituency following the selection of Prof. Opoku Agyemang, as running mate for H.E John Dramani Mahama, on the floor of parliament said the latter’s choice was too old and not favourable to his quest.

In a statement signed by the group’s Executive Director Alimatu Issahak, he described the Majority Leader as “dishonourable.”

He added that the comment only exposes his long held hatred and disregard for women.

The statement said Professor’s track record and experience in public services remained unblemished and which also serves as an inspiration to lots of Ghanaian young women.

“Is it not rather laughable that this dishonourable Afenyo-Markin who was strongly defending the achievement of a 80-year old president rather referred to a 72-year old female Running Mate as too old and implying her inability to perform her responsibility only exposes his long held hatred and disregard for women,” it stressed.

The statement indicated that Prof. Opoku Agyemang’s selection indicates her competence in leadership and ability to deliver with utmost integrity.

“We advise him to first of all deal with his own sinking credibility and moral issues among others before spreading hate against women in leadership. We therefore call on all well meaning Ghanaians to disregard his comments and treat it with all the contempt that it deserves," the statement emphasised.

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Prioritise getting Bolgatanga an airport, its urgent – Cletus Avoka to government Prioritise getting Bolgatanga an airport, its urgent – Cletus Avoka to governmen...

3 hours ago

Jobless environmental health officers threaten to stage demo over delayed postings Jobless environmental health officers threaten to stage demo over delayed postin...

3 hours ago

Ghana Card Number at birth will revolutionise our identity system – Bawumia Ghana Card Number at birth will revolutionise our identity system – Bawumia

3 hours ago

AIDS Commission alarmed over antiretroviral drugs stuck at Tema Port AIDS Commission alarmed over antiretroviral drugs stuck at Tema Port

3 hours ago

Delay in flagbearer selection due to former chairpersons refusal to step down – CPP reveals Delay in flagbearer selection due to former chairperson’s refusal to step down –...

3 hours ago

2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama 2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama

3 hours ago

ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie' ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie'

3 hours ago

Internet blackout: Cote dIvoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghanas ordeal Internet blackout: Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghana’...

3 hours ago

Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown people — CSA cautions Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown peopl...

3 hours ago

Somalia. By AFP Al-Shabaab besieges hotel in Somali capital

Just in....
body-container-line