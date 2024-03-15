Your comment is hatred, disregard for women – CSOs condemn Afenyo-Markin

The Alliance of Feminist Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have condemned Majority Leader in Parliament Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin for describing Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, as too old for the position of a running mate.

The comment, they said was “not only unfortunate but condemnable and goes further to confirm his backwardness and stereotype against women, aspiring especially greater heights in political leadership in the 21st Century."

The Majority Leader and MP for Efuttu Constituency following the selection of Prof. Opoku Agyemang, as running mate for H.E John Dramani Mahama, on the floor of parliament said the latter’s choice was too old and not favourable to his quest.

In a statement signed by the group’s Executive Director Alimatu Issahak, he described the Majority Leader as “dishonourable.”

He added that the comment only exposes his long held hatred and disregard for women.

The statement said Professor’s track record and experience in public services remained unblemished and which also serves as an inspiration to lots of Ghanaian young women.

“Is it not rather laughable that this dishonourable Afenyo-Markin who was strongly defending the achievement of a 80-year old president rather referred to a 72-year old female Running Mate as too old and implying her inability to perform her responsibility only exposes his long held hatred and disregard for women,” it stressed.

The statement indicated that Prof. Opoku Agyemang’s selection indicates her competence in leadership and ability to deliver with utmost integrity.

“We advise him to first of all deal with his own sinking credibility and moral issues among others before spreading hate against women in leadership. We therefore call on all well meaning Ghanaians to disregard his comments and treat it with all the contempt that it deserves," the statement emphasised.