Internet blackout: Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghana’s ordeal

15.03.2024 LISTEN

Major internet and data disruptions are being experienced across parts of West, Southern and Central African countries following faults on multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international internet traffic.

According to a statement by Ghana's telecommunications regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), faults on undersea cables in Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Portugal have led to "a significant degradation of data services across the country."

The NCA in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Andrew Cudjoe said "multiple undersea cable disruptions have affected Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide."

Reports indicate that other countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia are also experiencing internet disruptions due to the same fault.

According to the NCA, mobile network operators in Ghana are working around the clock to restore full services.

However, the disruptions are expected to continue until the faults are fully repaired.

Internet users across the affected countries have complained about poor connectivity as well as downtime of various online services.

Businesses relying on internet connections have also suffered.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
