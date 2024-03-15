Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.03.2024 Social News

Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown people — CSA cautions

Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown people — CSA cautions
15.03.2024 LISTEN

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is warning internet users to be more vigilant online as reports of blackmail and extortion on social media and messaging apps have surged in recent months.

The CSA said it has received over 85 reports of online blackmail so far in 2024, representing an alarming 254% increase compared to the same period last year.

"We have observed a sharp rise in the number of online blackmail cases reported to our Points of Contact," said a CSA statement on Thursday, March 14.

Two common modus operandi used by threat actors were identified.

The first involves creating fake social media profiles to befriend potential victims and convince them to move conversations to private messaging apps like WhatsApp.

“These targeted individuals are then convinced to engage in nude video calls or share nude pictures/videos, unaware that these calls are being screen recorded by the threat actors," the statement noted.

The second tactic sees threat actors initiating unsolicited video calls, and using any images of the target's face captured to generate sexually explicit deepfakes that are then used in blackmail schemes.

The CSA warned internet users to avoid accepting friend requests or answering calls from unknown persons.

“Practice safe cyber hygiene, and desist from engaging in nude video calls or sharing nude content," the statement advised.

It also encouraged victims not to engage blackmailers, but rather report threats immediately to authorities.

315202470207-osjum8x432-4087551a-adc9-4a76-8d07-d50853f31b39.jpeg

315202470208-qvmxpcb543-4087551a-adc9-4a76-8d07-d50853f31b39.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prioritise getting Bolgatanga an airport, its urgent – Cletus Avoka to government Prioritise getting Bolgatanga an airport, its urgent – Cletus Avoka to governmen...

1 hour ago

Jobless environmental health officers threaten to stage demo over delayed postings Jobless environmental health officers threaten to stage demo over delayed postin...

1 hour ago

Ghana Card Number at birth will revolutionise our identity system – Bawumia Ghana Card Number at birth will revolutionise our identity system – Bawumia

1 hour ago

AIDS Commission alarmed over antiretroviral drugs stuck at Tema Port AIDS Commission alarmed over antiretroviral drugs stuck at Tema Port

1 hour ago

Delay in flagbearer selection due to former chairpersons refusal to step down – CPP reveals Delay in flagbearer selection due to former chairperson’s refusal to step down –...

1 hour ago

2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama 2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama

1 hour ago

ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie' ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie'

1 hour ago

Internet blackout: Cote dIvoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghanas ordeal Internet blackout: Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghana’...

1 hour ago

Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown people — CSA cautions Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown peopl...

1 hour ago

Somalia. By AFP Al-Shabaab besieges hotel in Somali capital

Just in....
body-container-line