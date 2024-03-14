Social Welfare to arrest, prosecute mobile preachers who use sick children to plead for financial assistance

Mobile preachers who use sick children to plead for financial assistance from the public for the children’s medical expenses will be arrested and prosecuted.

The families of the children who allow them to be paraded along the streets will also face the law.

This, according to the Ashanti Regional Department of the Social Welfare, is to protect the vulnerable children from being exploited.

The department noted that these preachers have taken advantage of the children’s predicament to extort money from the public.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Social Welfare Department, Patrick Nawah, said this during an interview on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ hosted by Captain Koda, on Thursday.

He clarified that such action is illegal, expose the children to dangers which is also against the children’s rights.

Patrick Nawah noted that using these children has become a fertile ground for the preachers in generating funds for their ownselves.

He stated that the department has handled cases where the sick children’s family and the preacher have come into terms in sharing the money that may accrued from the venture.

“The department will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute mobile preachers who parade sick children along roads to beg for financial assistance for medical treatment,” Nawah warned.

“The preachers whom we see as helping the children to amass funds to take care of the sick children medical treatment are rather using them to extort money for themselves,” he posited.