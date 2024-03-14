Modern Ghana logo
Don’t compare your 'borla' economy to Mahama’s economy – Sammy Gyamfi fires NPP

Headlines NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi
NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has fired government officials who compare the country’s economy under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to the economy under John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on Thursday, the NDC Communication described the current economy of Ghana as junk.

He said anyone who compares what he described as the ‘borla’ economy under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the economy under the former NDC government does not know what he is about.

“How can you compare a bankrupt economy which today we have under your watch to a viable economy we had under President Mahama which was able to service its debt?

“Under President Mahama, if you compared our debt to our GDP, we had a debt-GDP ratio of 56%. By December 2022 debt-GDP had hit 104% and that is what led to our debt default. We are now in junk status, junk category, a 'borla' economy,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

The NDC National Communications Officer continued, “How can you compare the Mahama economy that was rated B- to your economy that is today rated junk.”

According to Sammy Gyamfi, Ghana’s economy has been crippled under the NPP government as a result of the mismanagement and the reckless spending of the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team that today we cannot service our debt.

He said it is important that Ghanaians vote massively against the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

