Invest in women’s economic empowerment for poverty eradication — Gov’t urged

Senior Assistant Registrar School of Nursing and Midwifery at the University for Development Studies(UDS), Dr. Rahaina Tahiru has stressed the need for governments to allocate percentage of national budget to invest in women’s economic empowerment to accelerate progress towards poverty eradication and inclusive growth.

She noted that if women are given the needed opportunity and resources to explore their entrepreneurship skills, it would help eradicate poverty and unemployment rates in the country.

“Failure to honour women responsibilities and the ability to contribute to the national economy could derail the country from achieving some of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) aimed at ensuring gender equity, equal access to health, education, empowerment among others,” she said.

Dr. Tahiru made the appeal during the International Women’s Day held at the Nyankpala campus of UDS dubbed “Advancing diverse forms of investment in women to accelerate progress towards a gender-equal world”.

The occasion organised by the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency(SWIDA) Ghana in partnership with the Center for Gender and Career Mentorship(CGCM), UDS chapter and the Students Representative Council of UDS brought together stakeholders, students from various secondary and tertiary institutions as well other development partners.

According to her, if half population of women in Ghana has equal opportunity to participate in decision making, access to quality education and empowerment, the issue of extreme poverty would be a thing of the past.

"The retrogression of developing countries is that one in every ten women is living in extreme poverty which translate into over 300 million women across the world of which majority in sub-Saharan Africa according to World Bank report in 2022," she said.

She therefore called for the protection of women at all levels if a country wants to progress.

Head of Decentralized office, United Nation’s Population Fund (UNFPA) Mr. Mammah Tenii said, bridging gender equality devoid of elimination and discrimination against women in national developmental agenda.

He noted that the ability to empower and provide the needed resources to female entrepreneurs would also help to foster development in Ghana.

Director of CGCM Dr. Esther Amoako called for the passage of the affirmation bill to help end gender discrimination in Ghana.

"The center was established to ensure inclusive community to promote gender responsive policy, advance equity through academic programme, career guidance and counseling, create sex and gender based violence free environment as well help influence institutional policy culture," she said.

A Senior Lecturer at UDS Prof. Raphael Adu-Gyamfi advised the students to focus on their studies in order to achieve the set goals.

Programmes Officer for SWIDA-Ghana Mr. Fuseini Junawei said, recognizing the critical role and contributions of rural women help to enhance agricultural productions and rural development to eradicate rural poverty and unemployment rates has been the hallmark of the organisation.

According to him, women play essential roles in ensuring food security and national development but little is done to acknowledge their contribution hence the agenda of SWIDA-Ghana.

He noted that the organisation was committed towards advocacy to end gender and sexual violence in all forms especially within educational institutions.