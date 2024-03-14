Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Prices of kenkey starting to come down; sells 2 cedis in some places — Agric Minister

Social News Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture

The prices of kenkey, a staple food made with corn dough and normally eaten with pepper sauce and fried fish, are beginning to come down according to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Acheampong said it is now possible to get a kenkey for as low as 2 cedis in some places.

This, he said, comes after the price of maize started going down due to increase in production.

"There is a lot of maize out there too and if you look at the price of maize on the market, it tells you that there is a lot of it out there and that is why the price of Kenkey is going down," the minister said.

He added that "The average is about GH¢2 and GH¢3. I can get you Kenkey for GH¢2, I can get you Kenkey for GH¢4, I can get you Kenkey for GH¢5."

This comes at a time when many complain that Kenkey is now at a record-high price with the least selling at GHS4.

Reports in recent times indicated that some sellers of the popular Ga Kenkey are about to stop giving pepper sauce for free.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Election 2024: Deal with electoral offenders including our staff – Jean Mensa to IGP Election 2024: Deal with electoral offenders including our staff – Jean Mensa to...

21 minutes ago

National Cathedral waste of state resources – Nyaho-Tamakloe National Cathedral waste of state resources – Nyaho-Tamakloe

21 minutes ago

Election 2024: Jean Mensa has no authority to stop us from flying drones – Ashie Moore Election 2024: Jean Mensa has no authority to stop us from flying drones – Ashie...

21 minutes ago

We are working with stakeholders to resolve network challenges – NCA We are working with stakeholders to resolve network challenges – NCA

21 minutes ago

Govt has initiated steps to provide relief for Akosombo Dam victims – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Govt has initiated steps to provide relief for Akosombo Dam victims – Kojo Oppon...

2 hours ago

AR: Suspected thief lynched at Adoato-Adomanu A/R: Suspected thief lynched at Adoato-Adomanu

2 hours ago

Social Welfare to arrest, prosecute mobile preachers who use sick children to plead for financial assistance Social Welfare to arrest, prosecute mobile preachers who use sick children to pl...

2 hours ago

ER: School pupil drowns after leaving school with friends to go and swim E/R: School pupil drowns after leaving school with friends to go and swim

2 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Don’t compare your 'borla' economy to Mahama’s economy – Sammy Gyamfi fires NPP

2 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture Prices of kenkey starting to come down; sells 2 cedis in some places — Agric Min...

Just in....
body-container-line