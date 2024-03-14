Prices of kenkey starting to come down; sells 2 cedis in some places — Agric Minister

The prices of kenkey, a staple food made with corn dough and normally eaten with pepper sauce and fried fish, are beginning to come down according to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Acheampong said it is now possible to get a kenkey for as low as 2 cedis in some places.

This, he said, comes after the price of maize started going down due to increase in production.

"There is a lot of maize out there too and if you look at the price of maize on the market, it tells you that there is a lot of it out there and that is why the price of Kenkey is going down," the minister said.

He added that "The average is about GH¢2 and GH¢3. I can get you Kenkey for GH¢2, I can get you Kenkey for GH¢4, I can get you Kenkey for GH¢5."

This comes at a time when many complain that Kenkey is now at a record-high price with the least selling at GHS4.

Reports in recent times indicated that some sellers of the popular Ga Kenkey are about to stop giving pepper sauce for free.