SWCES holds sub-committee workshop on case management

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
As part of the integrated efforts to bolster the coordination of social protection interventions in Ghana, the Single Window Citizens Engagement Service (SWCES) under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has organised a two-day workshop for its First Quarter Sub-Committee on Case Management (SCoCM).

The meeting was to share case management activities or strategies of SWCES and Social Protection Programmes and update members on the SWCES IE&C materials.

In a welcome statement the Director for the Social Welfare Department, Dr Comfort Asare, expressed her gratitude to the committee members for their immense support in ensuring effective and timely resolution of overdue cases.

She encouraged them to collaborate and coordinate the case management processes on the overdue cases.

The Head of SWCES, Madam Naa-Dedei Antie, encouraged the committee members to add inputs on SWCES case management processes to enhance transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Social Protection (SP) flagship programmes.

The Sub-Committee on Case Management of the SP Inter-Sectoral Technical Committee after inauguration in 2022, has worked effectively and efficiently on its mandate, bringing together the heads of major social protection programmes and some referral institutions to strengthen and improve the case management processes.

