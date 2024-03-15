VVU lecturer calls for pragmatic measures to curb perennial fire outbreaks in Ghanaian markets

15.03.2024 LISTEN

A Senior Lecturer at the Valley View University, Kumasi Campus, Dr Banabas Addai Amanfo has called for pragmatic measures to curb perennial market fire outbreaks in Ghana.

The lecturer wants various city authorities to design and implement realistic measures that will put activities of traders in constant check to prevent any incident of human error fire disasters at markets.

He observed that, it was time for city authorities to ban the situation where individual traders cook at the markets with gas cylinders, coal pots and other source of energies that cause these fire outbreaks.

Speaking on Kumasi based OTEC 102 9 FM's morning show 'Nyansapo' on Wednesday March 13, 2024, Dr Amanfo also urged managers of the markets to pay particular attention to the electrical wiring systems at their facilities to avoid fire outbreaks.

"Most of these fire disasters are preventable, but it will take concerted effort from both authorities and the traders to solve the menace of fire outbreaks.

"While it's apt for the leaders to put traders in check, I believe traders also have the responsibility to protect their investments hence any act that is likely to cause fire must be taking care of," he told the host captain Koda.

His call comes after some traders at the Kumasi Racecourse Market loss wares worth hundreds of cedis to a devastating fire outbreak.

The fire according to the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS destroyed some 108 shops.

GNFS has since taken over investigation at the fire scene.