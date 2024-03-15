Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.03.2024 Social News

VVU lecturer calls for pragmatic measures to curb perennial fire outbreaks in Ghanaian markets

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
VVU lecturer calls for pragmatic measures to curb perennial fire outbreaks in Ghanaian markets
15.03.2024 LISTEN

A Senior Lecturer at the Valley View University, Kumasi Campus, Dr Banabas Addai Amanfo has called for pragmatic measures to curb perennial market fire outbreaks in Ghana.

The lecturer wants various city authorities to design and implement realistic measures that will put activities of traders in constant check to prevent any incident of human error fire disasters at markets.

He observed that, it was time for city authorities to ban the situation where individual traders cook at the markets with gas cylinders, coal pots and other source of energies that cause these fire outbreaks.

Speaking on Kumasi based OTEC 102 9 FM's morning show 'Nyansapo' on Wednesday March 13, 2024, Dr Amanfo also urged managers of the markets to pay particular attention to the electrical wiring systems at their facilities to avoid fire outbreaks.

"Most of these fire disasters are preventable, but it will take concerted effort from both authorities and the traders to solve the menace of fire outbreaks.

"While it's apt for the leaders to put traders in check, I believe traders also have the responsibility to protect their investments hence any act that is likely to cause fire must be taking care of," he told the host captain Koda.

His call comes after some traders at the Kumasi Racecourse Market loss wares worth hundreds of cedis to a devastating fire outbreak.

The fire according to the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS destroyed some 108 shops.

GNFS has since taken over investigation at the fire scene.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prioritise getting Bolgatanga an airport, its urgent – Cletus Avoka to government Prioritise getting Bolgatanga an airport, its urgent – Cletus Avoka to governmen...

1 hour ago

Jobless environmental health officers threaten to stage demo over delayed postings Jobless environmental health officers threaten to stage demo over delayed postin...

1 hour ago

Ghana Card Number at birth will revolutionise our identity system – Bawumia Ghana Card Number at birth will revolutionise our identity system – Bawumia

1 hour ago

AIDS Commission alarmed over antiretroviral drugs stuck at Tema Port AIDS Commission alarmed over antiretroviral drugs stuck at Tema Port

1 hour ago

Delay in flagbearer selection due to former chairpersons refusal to step down – CPP reveals Delay in flagbearer selection due to former chairperson’s refusal to step down –...

1 hour ago

2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama 2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama

1 hour ago

ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie' ECG releases 8-day timetable for 'Dum Siesie'

1 hour ago

Internet blackout: Cote dIvoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghanas ordeal Internet blackout: Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia faces Ghana’...

1 hour ago

Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown people — CSA cautions Online blackmail on the rise; avoid accepting friend requests from unknown peopl...

1 hour ago

Somalia. By AFP Al-Shabaab besieges hotel in Somali capital

Just in....
body-container-line