Ayensuano: Court issues arrest warrant for woman for allegedly insulting Okyenhene

Ayensuano District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of one Gertrude Oppong for disobeying an order to appear before court on two occasions.

The accused person, Gertrude Oppong, is facing trial for some derogatory statements she made against the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa State and labelling Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce as a criminal gang.

Gertrude Oppong is alleged to have made those remarks at Asuaba during a press conference on behalf of about 20 communities who expressed their displeasure over the alleged seizure of their farmlands and the destruction of about 6,000 acres of farms by the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.

The accused, who has been hit with four counts, which include offensive conduct, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, among others, has been ordered to reappear before the court on April 18, 2024.

The court presided over by His Lordship Joseph Mensah, issued the bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear before the court on Wednesday when the case was called.

Counsel for the complainant, Prince Frederick Nii Ashie Neequaye told Citi News the case has been adjourned to April 18, 2024, and further advised the public to desist from insulting persons in authority.

“Today’s hearing could not happen because Gertrude Oppong was not in court and so the court adjourned the case to April 18, 2024. Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued for her arrest and if she is arrested before April 18, the court will consider an application for her bail and subsequently, the matter will be adjourned to April 18 for trial or otherwise.

“It is libelous or defamatory to insult persons in authority without provocation and I will advise such persons to desist from that because if you are grabbed by the long arms of the law, the law will deal with you and it is important that people respect others.”

-citinewsroom

