KATH: We've addressed concerns by doctors – Management

KATH: We've addressed concerns by doctors – Management
The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has announced that the accommodation concerns raised by doctors of the facility have been addressed after a meeting with stakeholders.

On Wednesday, members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association ceased their duties to seek accommodation following eviction from their bungalows.

This action resulted in patients at the facility being left without medical care, causing frustration.

A meeting was held between the hospital’s management, the striking doctors, officials from the Lands Commission, and a representative from the Danyame Redevelopment Committee, where it was stated that the issues had been resolved.

Public Relations Officer of the KATH, Kwame Frimpong in an interview on Citi Eyewitness News noted that “All the issues that they raised have been addressed. The alleged harassment by the developers has been addressed. The allegation that they were being pushed without alternative accommodation has been addressed.”

“The fear that they might not be allocated the replacement apartments when they are completed, those concerns too have been addressed and we are hoping that given these assurances from the officials who are in charge of the redevelopment of the replacement facilities we have a clear roadmap as to how to resolve subsequent challenges with regards to relocation.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association has indicated that it will convene a meeting with its members to discuss the next steps.

