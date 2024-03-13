Modern Ghana logo
Parliament summons Transport Minister to provide legal basis for new $20 charge at KIA

The Minister in charge of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has been summoned by Parliament over the new $20 charge announced by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

In a letter from the management of Ghana Airports Company Limited, it said effective May 1, air passengers would be required to pay $20 on all round-trip airline tickets for baggage belt overhauling and other maintenance issues at the Kotoka International Airport.

"Further to discussions with the executives of the Airport Operators Committee regarding our baggage belt overhauling and maintenance issues, the Board of Directors of Ghana Airports Company Limited, in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, is instituting maintenance charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets ($10 to be charged [each] way.

"This fee will be effective May 1, 2024. Thank you for your partnership and cooperation in our shared vision of excellent operations and passenger experience," the letter signed by Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare MD, Ghana Airports Company Limited said.

Discussing the new charges in Parliament today, Member of Parliament for Tamale, Haruna Iddrisu was not happy.

He raised concerns about the legal basis for the charges and proposed that the Ministry of Transport be summoned to explain.

“What authority does the Ghana Airport Company have to impose fees and charges and are these charges consistent with the Fees and Charges Act approved by the Parliament of Ghana? Mr. Speaker, I think the Transport Minister must be hauled to Parliament to explain the authority with which they are charging the fees and whether it is consistent with our Fees and Charges Act,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah seconded the arguments of the former Minority Leader and directed that the Transport Minister appear before the House on March 19.

“With regards to this issue, I am directing the Transport Minister to appear before this House on March 19 to come and address this issue because the airport company cannot sit by themselves and say they are charging fees on their own and so the Transport Minister must appear to answer to these issues,” the Second Deputy Speaker said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

