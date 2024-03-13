John Kumah’s death not caused by poisoning – Autopsy Report

The late John Kumah

An autopsy report believed to be that of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah, has dispelled speculations of foul play, confirming that his demise was attributed to natural causes.

The detailed findings from the pathology examination, carried out at the Police Hospital in Accra, conclusively ruled out the presence of toxic substances, including poison, in the late Deputy Minister for Finance’s system.

The report, accessed by the media, indicated negative results for alcohol, common drugs, and poisons in both blood and urine samples.

The report, dated Monday, March 11, 2024, and addressed to the Coroner at the Kaneshie District Magistrate Court, highlighted the cause of Kumah’s passing as a result of “congestive heart failure,” “severe anaemia,” and an “underlying multiple myeloma” condition.

A family insider disclosed that the report was formally handed over to the bereaved family on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The family is currently reviewing the findings as arrangements are being made to secure the official death certificate.

The late MP’s health history revealed that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and had been receiving medical treatment for the condition.

The condition caused the depletion of the red blood cells.

His recent return from Germany, where he sought specialized medical care, preceded the tragic event of his passing.

The multiple myeloma diagnosis had necessitated ongoing treatment at the University Hospital of Erlangen in Germany, following complications, such as bone fractures. Despite medical counsel to resume treatment on March 12, 2024, Kumah opted to participate in national celebrations in Ghana before intended return for medical attention.

Upon his return journey from Kumasi to Accra for medical arrangements, the MP’s health deteriorated en route Accra, leading to his untimely demise.

Plans were in place to facilitate his return to Germany for further care at the time of his passing.

The conclusive autopsy results have put to rest earlier suspicions surrounding the cause of John Kumah’s death, shedding light on the complex health challenges he faced in his final days.

-DGN online