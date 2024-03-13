Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has suggested to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to let Lilian Kumah, wife of the late John Kumah, go unopposed in Ejisu constituency.

The lawyer emphasised the essence of honouring John Kumah's legacy by ensuring a smooth transition for his wife into the party.

Drawing instances with past events where widows were supported to take over parliamentary seats after their husbands die, Mr. Ampaw highlighted the case of Ophelia Hayford, who succeeded her husband in Mfantseman.

He argued that extending similar support to Lilian Kumah would not only honour her husband but also show the party's commitment to supporting the family.

Mr. Ampaw called on the NPP leadership to allow Lilian Kumah to contest the Ejisu Constituency unopposed, asserting that such a decision would honour John Kumah's legacy and appease his soul.

"It's time for us to unite; let's honour John Kumah. He championed the cause of breaking the eight; John Kumah stood firm for the NPP.

“I propose that nobody should contest the Ejisu Constituency; nobody should challenge John Kumah's spirit. Let's groom John Kumah's wife to step in as the sole parliamentary candidate.

“Just as we did in the Mfantseman Constituency when Quansah passed away, and his widow, Ophelia Hayford, a police officer, took over.

"John Kumah's wife is a pastor, and she possesses great courage. The spirit of John Kumah lives within her, so let's allow John Kumah's wife to run unopposed and secure the seat," he stated on Wontumi TV.