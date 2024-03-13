Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nobody should contest John Kumah’s spirit, constituency; let’s make his wife go unopposed — Lawyer Ampaw to NPP

Headlines Nobody should contest John Kumahs spirit, constituency; lets make his wife go unopposed —Lawyer Ampaw to NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has suggested to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to let Lilian Kumah, wife of the late John Kumah, go unopposed in Ejisu constituency.

The lawyer emphasised the essence of honouring John Kumah's legacy by ensuring a smooth transition for his wife into the party.

Drawing instances with past events where widows were supported to take over parliamentary seats after their husbands die, Mr. Ampaw highlighted the case of Ophelia Hayford, who succeeded her husband in Mfantseman.

He argued that extending similar support to Lilian Kumah would not only honour her husband but also show the party's commitment to supporting the family.

Mr. Ampaw called on the NPP leadership to allow Lilian Kumah to contest the Ejisu Constituency unopposed, asserting that such a decision would honour John Kumah's legacy and appease his soul.

"It's time for us to unite; let's honour John Kumah. He championed the cause of breaking the eight; John Kumah stood firm for the NPP.

“I propose that nobody should contest the Ejisu Constituency; nobody should challenge John Kumah's spirit. Let's groom John Kumah's wife to step in as the sole parliamentary candidate.

“Just as we did in the Mfantseman Constituency when Quansah passed away, and his widow, Ophelia Hayford, a police officer, took over.

"John Kumah's wife is a pastor, and she possesses great courage. The spirit of John Kumah lives within her, so let's allow John Kumah's wife to run unopposed and secure the seat," he stated on Wontumi TV.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Left to right: Special Aide to former President Mahama, NDC flagbearer John Mahama, NPP National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah ‘Dead goat syndrome’: NDC's Bawa Mogtari clashes with NPP's Ahiagbah over Mahama...

59 minutes ago

Duncan-Williams shares heartfelt regrets over absence in his children's lives Duncan-Williams shares heartfelt regrets over absence in his children's lives

1 hour ago

Nobody should contest John Kumahs spirit, constituency; lets make his wife go unopposed —Lawyer Ampaw to NPP Nobody should contest John Kumah’s spirit, constituency; let’s make his wife go ...

2 hours ago

NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone who'll bring value to our cedi, economy' —Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone...

2 hours ago

You're a good woman but there's really no excitement about your candidature —Nana Akomea tells Prof. Opoku-Agyemang You're a good woman but there's really no excitement about your candidature — Na...

2 hours ago

Age is no factor when it comes to presidency; even Akufo-Addo is near 80 —Kwesi Pratt fire critics of Prof. Naana Jane Age is no factor when it comes to presidency; even Akufo-Addo is near 80 — Kwesi...

2 hours ago

John Kumah's death: Stop this nonsense; it's extremely annoying —Nana Akomea reacts to food poisoning claims John Kumah's death: Stop this nonsense; it's extremely annoying — Nana Akomea re...

2 hours ago

Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State-designate for Finance Dumsor: ‘Illegal connections partly behind recent power cuts’ — Abena Osei-Asare...

2 hours ago

American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana

2 hours ago

William Ruto, President of Kenya ‘Kenya will be ready to lead UN peacekeeping mission in violence-torn Haiti’ — R...

Just in....
body-container-line