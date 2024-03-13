Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor: ‘Illegal connections partly behind recent power cuts’ — Abena Osei-Asare

Headlines Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State-designate for Finance
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State-designate for Finance

Persistent power outages have plagued Ghana in recent weeks, bringing back painful memories of the erratic power supply known locally as 'dumsor' under the previous NDC government.

While the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) maintains the outages are due to temporary technical issues with overloaded transformers, the NDC opposition disputes this claiming financial difficulties are the real cause.

Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-designate for Finance, has now waded into the debate, attributing part of the blame to illegal electricity connections.

In her vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee on Wednesday, March 13, Ms. Osei-Asare said illegal structures, meters and other infractions cause ECG to lose around 30% of the power it produces.

"How does this come about? The illegal structures, illegal meters and everything, they are human beings who do these things," she stated.

The minister-designate called on Ghanaians to play their part by desisting from illegal connections and making timely payment of bills.

"In as much as government is doing its part, we as citizens will also have to change our attitudes towards these things and that is the only way together, we can succeed and address these issues," Ms. Osei-Asare noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Left to right: Special Aide to former President Mahama, NDC flagbearer John Mahama, NPP National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah ‘Dead goat syndrome’: NDC's Bawa Mogtari clashes with NPP's Ahiagbah over Mahama...

58 minutes ago

Duncan-Williams shares heartfelt regrets over absence in his children's lives Duncan-Williams shares heartfelt regrets over absence in his children's lives

1 hour ago

Nobody should contest John Kumahs spirit, constituency; lets make his wife go unopposed —Lawyer Ampaw to NPP Nobody should contest John Kumah’s spirit, constituency; let’s make his wife go ...

2 hours ago

NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone who'll bring value to our cedi, economy' —Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone...

2 hours ago

You're a good woman but there's really no excitement about your candidature —Nana Akomea tells Prof. Opoku-Agyemang You're a good woman but there's really no excitement about your candidature — Na...

2 hours ago

Age is no factor when it comes to presidency; even Akufo-Addo is near 80 —Kwesi Pratt fire critics of Prof. Naana Jane Age is no factor when it comes to presidency; even Akufo-Addo is near 80 — Kwesi...

2 hours ago

John Kumah's death: Stop this nonsense; it's extremely annoying —Nana Akomea reacts to food poisoning claims John Kumah's death: Stop this nonsense; it's extremely annoying — Nana Akomea re...

2 hours ago

Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State-designate for Finance Dumsor: ‘Illegal connections partly behind recent power cuts’ — Abena Osei-Asare...

2 hours ago

American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana

2 hours ago

William Ruto, President of Kenya ‘Kenya will be ready to lead UN peacekeeping mission in violence-torn Haiti’ — R...

Just in....
body-container-line