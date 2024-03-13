Dumsor: ‘Illegal connections partly behind recent power cuts’ — Abena Osei-Asare

Persistent power outages have plagued Ghana in recent weeks, bringing back painful memories of the erratic power supply known locally as 'dumsor' under the previous NDC government.

While the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) maintains the outages are due to temporary technical issues with overloaded transformers, the NDC opposition disputes this claiming financial difficulties are the real cause.

Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-designate for Finance, has now waded into the debate, attributing part of the blame to illegal electricity connections.

In her vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee on Wednesday, March 13, Ms. Osei-Asare said illegal structures, meters and other infractions cause ECG to lose around 30% of the power it produces.

"How does this come about? The illegal structures, illegal meters and everything, they are human beings who do these things," she stated.

The minister-designate called on Ghanaians to play their part by desisting from illegal connections and making timely payment of bills.

"In as much as government is doing its part, we as citizens will also have to change our attitudes towards these things and that is the only way together, we can succeed and address these issues," Ms. Osei-Asare noted.