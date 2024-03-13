Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticized the regionalism and ethnic considerations in the selection process for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer.

With anticipation building around Dr. Bawumia's announcement of his running mate, several names have surfaced, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

Nevertheless, a growing faction within the party is advocating for a running mate hailing from the Ashanti Region.

In response to this trend, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. criticized the injection of ethnicity and regionalism into the selection process. He emphasized that qualities like competence and vision should take precedence over such factors.

"If you pick an Asante, how does that resolve the economic problems confronting us? How does it bring down inflation? How does that improve the value of the cedi?

"If you are from the Eastern Region and love your country and have a vision to help in the development of the country and you and the presidential candidate are compatible...why not? Why should your coming from the Eastern Region be a qualification?" he asked.

He said, "He (Bawumia) should look for competence. He should look for people with party history.

“He should select from among those who are able to do the work and stop those regionalism, ethnicity and so forth. It is all nonsensical.”