Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone who'll bring value to our cedi, economy' — Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia

Headlines NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone who'll bring value to our cedi, economy' —Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticized the regionalism and ethnic considerations in the selection process for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer.

With anticipation building around Dr. Bawumia's announcement of his running mate, several names have surfaced, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

Nevertheless, a growing faction within the party is advocating for a running mate hailing from the Ashanti Region.

In response to this trend, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. criticized the injection of ethnicity and regionalism into the selection process. He emphasized that qualities like competence and vision should take precedence over such factors.

"If you pick an Asante, how does that resolve the economic problems confronting us? How does it bring down inflation? How does that improve the value of the cedi?

"If you are from the Eastern Region and love your country and have a vision to help in the development of the country and you and the presidential candidate are compatible...why not? Why should your coming from the Eastern Region be a qualification?" he asked.

He said, "He (Bawumia) should look for competence. He should look for people with party history.

“He should select from among those who are able to do the work and stop those regionalism, ethnicity and so forth. It is all nonsensical.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Left to right: Special Aide to former President Mahama, NDC flagbearer John Mahama, NPP National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah ‘Dead goat syndrome’: NDC's Bawa Mogtari clashes with NPP's Ahiagbah over Mahama...

58 minutes ago

Duncan-Williams shares heartfelt regrets over absence in his children's lives Duncan-Williams shares heartfelt regrets over absence in his children's lives

1 hour ago

Nobody should contest John Kumahs spirit, constituency; lets make his wife go unopposed —Lawyer Ampaw to NPP Nobody should contest John Kumah’s spirit, constituency; let’s make his wife go ...

2 hours ago

NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone who'll bring value to our cedi, economy' —Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia NPP running mate: 'All the regionalism, ethnicity cards nonsense; select someone...

2 hours ago

You're a good woman but there's really no excitement about your candidature —Nana Akomea tells Prof. Opoku-Agyemang You're a good woman but there's really no excitement about your candidature — Na...

2 hours ago

Age is no factor when it comes to presidency; even Akufo-Addo is near 80 —Kwesi Pratt fire critics of Prof. Naana Jane Age is no factor when it comes to presidency; even Akufo-Addo is near 80 — Kwesi...

2 hours ago

John Kumah's death: Stop this nonsense; it's extremely annoying —Nana Akomea reacts to food poisoning claims John Kumah's death: Stop this nonsense; it's extremely annoying — Nana Akomea re...

2 hours ago

Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State-designate for Finance Dumsor: ‘Illegal connections partly behind recent power cuts’ — Abena Osei-Asare...

2 hours ago

American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana

2 hours ago

William Ruto, President of Kenya ‘Kenya will be ready to lead UN peacekeeping mission in violence-torn Haiti’ — R...

Just in....
body-container-line