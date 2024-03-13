Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has praised the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while rebuking critics who question her age.

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the former first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and a former minister under the Mahama administration, has been chosen by the NDC for a second time to join Mahama's presidential ticket.

During an appearance on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper commended Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's distinguished career in academia and public service, highlighting her significant contributions and achievements.

Pratt strongly opposed critics who sought to ridicule Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy by raising concerns about her age, reportedly in her 70s.

He argued that age should not be a decisive factor in presidential candidacy, pointing out that even President Nana Akufo-Addo is nearing 80 years old.

"Stop talking about her (Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang) age because the President is near 80 years," Pratt asserted.