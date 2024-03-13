Nigeria re-opens air, land borders to Niger, lifts other sanctions

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the reopening of the country's land and air borders to neighboring Niger.

He has also lifted other sanctions that had been imposed on Niger since last year's coup.

The sanctions were first enacted by Nigeria and other West African nations under the umbrella of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to pressure the junta that took power in Niger in July 2023 to restore democracy.

However, ECOWAS leaders agreed to end the punitive measures at an emergency summit in Abuja last month.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 11, President Tinubu said he was complying with the ECOWAS decisions and had instructed that the following sanctions be immediately lifted.

"Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic," the statement reads.

He also said he had approved lifting sanctions such as "Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic."

Other lifted measures include the freezing of Niger's assets in West African central banks and commercial banks, as well as suspension from financial institutions like the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.

Travel bans on Niger government officials has also been removed.