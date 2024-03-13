Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has condemned the rumors suggesting that Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah was poisoned to death.

According to him, such claims are "extremely annoying" and urged those behind the speculations to put an end to it.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea has urged rumour mongers to show respect to the grieving family.

He emphasized that such unfounded stories are not only disrespectful but also hurt the deceased family.

He describes the rumors as "gibberish" and demands an end to the baseless allegations.

"Stop this nonsense!", he exclaimed.