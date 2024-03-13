Modern Ghana logo
Refer cases exceeding ¢500,000 in value to AG — Chief Justice orders police prosecutors

Any case involving more than GH¢500,000 should be referred to the office of the Attorney General, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has directed all police prosecutors.

Her order is a response to a letter addressed to her office by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame which noted that police prosecutors are limited to prosecuting cases with a monetary value under GH¢500,000.

“I am, by this letter", the AG wrote, "bringing to the attention of the Judicial Service the limits imposed on police prosecutors to enable lower court judges to refuse to entertain criminal cases brought by police prosecutors with monetary value beyond the permissible limits without advice from the Office of the Attorney-General.”

In her response, dated 4 March 2024, the Chief Justice urged police prosecutors to "take note accordingly.”

-Classfmonline

