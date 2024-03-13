NPP wish Muslims fruitful Ramadan

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a release today, 13th March 2024 wishing all Muslims a fruitful Ramadan as they commence their fast.

“On the occasion of the Ramadan Fast, the New Patriotic Party extends its warmest wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and across the globe.”

The statement highlighted the importance of the month.

It also explained that by fasting, people can understand what it is like to be hungry and thirsty, which helps them empathize with those facing scarcity daily. Additionally, they participate in charitable acts to fully appreciate the blessings of this special month.

The NPP is urging all Muslims in Ghana and beyond to wholeheartedly embrace the spiritual essence of Ramadan and dedicate themselves to fervent prayers to the Almighty Allah

-Classfmonline