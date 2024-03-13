‘Region Asanteeee chairman of PPN party will die’ — Nigel Gaisie uses “simulated” names in new doomsday prophecy

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has dropped another doomsday prophecy.

The controversial prophet did not clearly state who or where the said prophecy is targeted as he only used simulated names.

According to him, God revealed to him that a PPN Asanteeee region chairman will die.

He noted that the party is now full of evil.

“In my vision this dawn 5-45AM,I saw another great one fall on his neck in the *P.P.N POLITICAL PARTY*..(I heard ,chairman chairman why soooo SOON**.(We see in bits and prophecy in bits) I saw two people*...There is an evil hanging around **let them seek the face of the Lord if they can and also be WATCHFUL.....AND GUIDED SAYS ELOHIM....AMEN...

“N.B....May they take precautions before this one ALSO COMES TO PASS SPEEDILY **...*God Is STILL SPEAKING **....If you are wondering why I always see before it happens,kindly ask the Lord.....**REGION ASANTEEEE*....REGION ASANTEEEE...WOKE UP AND PRAYYYYYYYYY...2.Why did i see Parliament in Darkness Again And *This People were WALKING OUT...A seat was empty AGAIN*....AMEN N AMEN...PNG,” a Facebook post of the Prophet on Wednesday, March 13, reads.

This follows the sudden demise of Deputy Finance Minister and NPP MP for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah Ampontuah Kumah.

Prior to the demise, Nigel Gaisie had prophecised on December 31, 2023, that a deputy finance minister would die.

Meanwhile, the late minister’s wife, Lilian Kumah said the prophet was a close ally to the family and knew the minister was sick.