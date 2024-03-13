Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s hosting of 13th African Games is the next big scandal – Ablakwa

Headlines North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has vowed to expose the rot in the organisation of the 13th African Games ongoing in Ghana.

In a post shared on social media, the MP said the hosting of the Games which is costing the country US$243 million is a big scandal.

“I reiterate that Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games is the next big scandal. We shall delve into the multiple scandals soon,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X.

In his post, the North Tongu Member of Parliament lambasted Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

He said while the Minister is moving around bragging that he has organized the best African Games, his leadership has left hundreds of volunteers to sleep in darkness for more than four days after failing to provide prepaid credits.

Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games has been fraught with many challenges since the opening ceremony.

Although the games have been competitive, issues that have prevented some Ghanaian athletes from competing and competing well, as well as the power crisis that hit the Cape Coast Stadium last week during a football match have given the Games bad press.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel ‘Region Asanteeee chairman of PPN party will die’ — Nigel Gaisie uses “simulated...

1 hour ago

North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif ‘Volunteers at African Games sleeping in darkness, asked to pay for own electric...

2 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ghana’s hosting of 13th African Games is the next big scandal – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Western Regional Minister wins one-million-cedi defamation case against chief/Mu...

3 hours ago

Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH500,000 – Chief Justice notify judges Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH¢500,000 – Chief Justice n...

3 hours ago

Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital

3 hours ago

Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa has boosted tourism – Cyril Ramaphosa Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa has boosted tourism – Cyril...

3 hours ago

Midwifery is a calling from God — 71-year-old midwife Midwifery is a calling from God — 71-year-old midwife

3 hours ago

'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana — Domelevo warns 'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana ...

3 hours ago

57.44million KIA expansion project suspended $57.44million KIA expansion project suspended

Just in....
body-container-line