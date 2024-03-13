Ghana’s hosting of 13th African Games is the next big scandal – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has vowed to expose the rot in the organisation of the 13th African Games ongoing in Ghana.

In a post shared on social media, the MP said the hosting of the Games which is costing the country US$243 million is a big scandal.

“I reiterate that Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games is the next big scandal. We shall delve into the multiple scandals soon,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X.

In his post, the North Tongu Member of Parliament lambasted Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

He said while the Minister is moving around bragging that he has organized the best African Games, his leadership has left hundreds of volunteers to sleep in darkness for more than four days after failing to provide prepaid credits.

Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games has been fraught with many challenges since the opening ceremony.

Although the games have been competitive, issues that have prevented some Ghanaian athletes from competing and competing well, as well as the power crisis that hit the Cape Coast Stadium last week during a football match have given the Games bad press.