Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital

The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a three-day demand notice to the management of the Ridge Hospital, urging them to settle a GHc42 million debt accrued over a year’s power consumption.

According to ECG, failure to comply with the demand notice will result in consequences for the hospital.

During the visit, the hospital’s core management was engaged in a meeting. In their discussion with ECG officials, they clarified that they are not responsible for bill payments; instead, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health should handle such payments.

ECG has issued a warning to all institutions, advising them to take necessary steps to clear their debts to avoid power outages.

Meanwhile, the hospital officials who won’t speak on record hold the view that the cost will be transferred to consumers if the government decides that the hospital should pay its utilities.

ECG has disclosed that a total of 91 health facilities across the country are in debt to the management, with a combined outstanding amount of GH¢261 million.

Several prominent hospitals, such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing potential disconnection.

This action is part of ECG's broader strategy to recover customer debts and bolster its operational capacity.

