Anti-LGTBQ+ bill: If we were self-reliant nobody would come and tell us what to do – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that the only reason some Western powers will threaten Ghana with sanctions for passing a bill against LGBTQ+ is because the country is not self-reliant.

Speaking during his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Greater Accra Region, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said this is why his next government will pursue initiatives to make the country self-reliant.

“Indications we are getting is that he [Akufo-Addo] says he won’t sign it because somebody has filed a suit with the Supreme Court so he has become entangled with some legal issues.

“This is just the reason for being self-reliant. If you are not self-reliant that is when people can dictate to you. If we were self-reliant nobody would come ask us to do this or do that and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is self-reliance,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Parliament has this month passed the country’s anti-gay bill but it is yet to become law pending assent from the President of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the President, he will only decide on whether to sign or not after the Supreme Court has determined a suit filed against the bill.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has cautioned that Ghana will suffer dire consequences if the bill becomes law.

The Ministry in a document to the President said Ghana will likely lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years if the bill becomes law.

The Ministry also said that in 2024, Ghana will lose US$600 million in budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

This, the Ministry explained will negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore up the country’s reserve position.