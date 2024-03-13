Patients stranded at KATH as doctors’ strike bites

Patients who visited the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, were left to their fate as doctors protest what they described as forceful eviction from their homes.

This reporter who visited the facility reports that doctors were seen in the hospital premises but were not attending to patients.

The industrial action begun on Wednesday March 13, 2024.

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say the indefinite strike is due to what leadership describes as harassment and persistent orders to move out of their Danyame residences in Kumasi.

The leadership of the Association noted that its members are facing eviction from their bungalows, which have allegedly been sold.

The doctors in a press release said they will remain on strike until another accommodation is provided.

Meanwhile some patients who had traveled from far and near to receive treatment expressed worry over the industrial action.

They have thus called on authorities to as a matter of urgency fix the problem to ensure doctors return to the consulting rooms.