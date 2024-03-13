Modern Ghana logo
I’m tired of listening to silly tales, redefinition of dumsor – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has expressed discontent with how government is handling recent power outage issues in the country.

Since February, the country has been plagued with an erratic power supply that is not only affecting households but businesses as well.

Although it has been described as the return of the dumsor era under the erstwhile Mahama administration, government officials have mounted a strong defence to counter that argument.

They argue that the current state of power supply is far better than what was experienced in the former administration and therefore cannot be termed as dumsor.

For Franklin Cudjoe, the silence of Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh amid the power outages is not encouraging.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the IMANI Africa boss questioned the whereabouts of the Energy Minister and stressed that he is fed up listening to silly tales of government officials defending current power outages.

“So where is the Energy Minister in the naked dance of Dumsor? I'm tired of listening to silly tales and redefinition of Dum,” Mr. Cudjoe said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama has assured that power supply will be stabilised in no time.

In explaining the current state of power supply, he stressed that dumsor is not back.

“We wish to assure our customers that transformer upgrading, and new projects are on-going to relieve these transformers to ensure a more reliable power supply,” he said while denying claims that recent outages are a result of lack of funds to purchase fuel to power thermal plants.

