‘The road is clear; November, December allowance will be paid on March 13’ — NSS

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has announced that it will pay allowances for November and December 2023 to national service personnel today, Wednesday, March 13.

Ambrose Entsiwah Junior, the Director of Corporate Affairs at NSS disclosed on Accra-based TV3’s Ghana Tonight on Tuesday that the secretariat has cleared all validations and approvals needed to release the allowances.

"The road is now clear for us to pay them," said Mr Entsiwah.

“We've been able to work through the system to get their allowances for November and December sorted out. In fact, today [March 12], we forwarded the allowances for November and December to GhIPSS [Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems] to be able to pay them through their E-Zwich platforms,” he added.

The NSS official stressed, "So God willing, by the close of [day] tomorrow [March 13], their allowances will hit their E-Zwich cards."

The director explained that the first two months usually involved validations and approvals since national service personnel are non-permanent staff paid allowances and not salaries, hence the delay.

"As and when we release the postings, service personnel do not report at the same time so you’d also have some of them within the first two months getting their change of postings and then having to get some time to settle down. So for those two months, it will not be appropriate or feasible for us to pay their allowances," Mr Entsiwah Junior stated.