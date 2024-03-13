Election 2024: ‘We hope to declare results within 72 hours’ — EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has said it aims to declare the results of the 2024 general elections within 72 hours.

This is to help quicken the process and enhance transparency, according to the election management body.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, March 12, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, EC's Director of Electoral Services noted that the success of this move will depend on the support and collaboration they will get.

“As it stands now we are of the view that within 72 hours, the results should be out. And the keyword is within, so it could be declared 24 hours, 48 hours, or 72 hours. But it all depends on collaboration or support,” he said.

The 2024 elections will see Ghanaians going to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament.

It will be the ninth election in the Fourth Republic which began in 1993.

The presidential contest is keenly contested by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.

The ruling party say they want to set a record by breaking the 8-year jinx of governance since the inception of the 4th Republic.

The opposition party vows to wrestle power from NPP and help restore the “Ghana we want.”