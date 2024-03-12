John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to address the water challenges faced by residents of Accra amidst the city's rapid growth in population.

Most residents in Accra are expressing concerns about the scarce water supply in their communities.

According to some, the situation has taken a toll on their livelihoods, as they are forced to buy water from tankers at high prices.

Speaking at the regional house of chiefs during his 'Building Ghana Tour,' Mahama emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to tackle the pressing water crisis in Accra.

He further highlighted recent water shortages in the city, which Ghana Water Limited attributed to the rapid population growth.

He stressed the necessity of expanding water supply to meet Accra's growing demands, noting, "Accra is going very fast. Recently, the Ghana Water Company complained that they can’t keep up with the supply of water because of the fast expansion of water. What you do is you plan ahead, and that is what we did."

He pointed out that, during his and Professor Mills’ tenure major progress was made to increase water supply.

In outlining his vision to address the water crisis, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing the expansion of water supply upon assuming office.

He stated, "Between Professor Mills’ time and my time, we added 40 million gallons of water to Accra’s water supply. In the last eight years, there has not been a single drop expansion in Accra’s water supply. So why do you expect that the water will be enough?"

Mahama emphasized the need for continued investment in water infrastructure to keep pace with Accra's growth.

"This is a city that is growing. And so after we added 40 million gallons, at least in eight years, you should have added another 20 million gallons. We have started planning ahead already so that when we come into office, we are going to increase the water supply to Accra," he emphasised.