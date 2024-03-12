Resources needed to rollout Citywide Inclusive Sanitation plan for development

Stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector have called for resources to help rollout the Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Plan of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly aimed to help address sanitation and hygiene challenges in the Metropolis for economic growth.

The implementation of the Citywide Sanitation Plan would map out sanitation needs within the Tamale metropolis with carefully thought-through interventions to improve the sanitation outlook of the area to compliment Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6 and 11.

It would also help prosecute persons found flouting against Assembly by-laws to serve as deterrent as well ensure safe and sustainable water and sanitation for citizens in the per-urban and rural communities.

At a citywide inclusive sanitation plan implementation review meeting held at the Tamale Metro Assembly conference hall, it was observed that poor attitude, lack of support by some residents, traditional and political interference contribute to the poor implementation of the plan.

Also, it observed that the hindrance of the plan is due to poor budgetary allocation and planning by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in their annual action plan and composite budgets for sanitation.

The meeting organized by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) brought together key stakeholders in the Sanitation sub-sector in the Metropolis to help review and track the progress being made to deliver safely managed WASH services to residents of Tamale.

It also discussed comprehensive approach to sanitation improvement that encompasses long-term planning, innovations, financial mobilization and institutional reforms along the entire sanitation services chain.

Hajia Sumayatu Alhassan, Metropolitan Environmental Health officer /WASH focal person for Tamale Metropolis, said, that including citizens in the development agenda would ensure set goals for the Assembly.

“Tackling waste management issues without advocacy and awareness poses challenges hence the master plan in ensuring inclusivity. Though we have be doing all that we can to bring partnership for support to implement activities that would get rid of all waste issues for protecting free air-breath, enforcement and resources have also been a challenge," she said.

"We have been able to develop the citywide sanitation plan involving all stakeholders with the support of CRS to enable the stakeholder to contribute to the planning and the implementation process for a better future," she said.

Wahabu Zakaria, Metropolitan Planning officer said, the Assembly has a sanitation plan but resource constraints and enforcement of the plan have been a challenge hence the need for action to curb poor sanitation issues in the Metropolis.

The Project Manager for IWARC project at CRS Ing. Richard Agbo Ntibrey, said, the plan is integrated in a way that links all key sectors of development to improve service delivery.

According to him, several studies have shown that public investment in the WASH sector in Ghana has not kept pace with service needs, economic growth and urbanization hence the need to support the Assemblies in implementing policies to ensure the welfare of citizens.

"With much commitment in the advocacy programmes, issues of open defection has reduced in most communities with new statistics estimating 25-26 percent but if we don’t invest in the sector, Ghana may not meet its goal of providing safe sanitation to all by 2030,@ he said.

"We are very happy that there is vast progress in addressing sanitation because lots of private sectors have contributed in helping to clear the filth while others providing portable to communities while community members also educated on the need to take responsibility for the environment," he explained.

He noted that the plan when well implemented would eliminate duplication of projects because it would serve as a guide for all projects to execute at the Assembly.

"CRS is committed to partnering with the Assemblies to address sanitation issues in the country," he said.