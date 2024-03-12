Don't compete with men, be what you can be — Women told

Mrs. Vida Affum Duti, the Country Director for IRC-WASH Ghana and Board Member for Ghana Water Limited (GWL), delivered a thought-provoking message to members of the Network of Professional Women in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WiWASH).

She emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary competition with men in the pursuit of gender equality, as it can undermine the equality agenda and create tension between genders.

During her keynote address at an event organized by WiWASH to commemorate International Women’s Day 2024 at the GWL Head Office in Accra on March 8th, 2024, Mrs. Duti challenged prevailing societal norms and popular sayings that fuel competition between men and women.

She cautioned against phrases like "what men can do, women can do better," stating that such sentiments only serve to create unnecessary tension.

Mrs. Duti encouraged women to focus on their own capabilities and aspirations rather than measuring themselves against men.

She urged them to break free from the mindset perpetuated by sayings like "behind every successful man is a woman," emphasizing that women are not merely supporters of men's success but are fully capable of achieving success on their own terms.

The event, attended by dignitaries including the Managing Director of GWL, Professor Benedicta Fosu-Mensah, and Dr. Rita Boateng from the University of Ghana, provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on gender equality and women's empowerment in the WASH sector.

About WiWASH

WiWASH, the Ghana Chapter of the Women’s Caucus of the Africa Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA), serves as a forum for women professionals in the WASH sector to exchange experiences, share best practices, and build capacity. Established in July 2017, WiWASH welcomes membership from women researchers, engineers, technicians, administrative officers, and other professionals committed to advancing the WASH sector in Ghana.