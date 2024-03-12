The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has been accused of allegedly trading the presidential running mate slot of the party for personal gains.

The Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, also known as Tom Tom, raised concerns about what he described as a politically destructive development that needs immediate attention to prevent a potential fracture within the party's stronghold of the Ashanti Region.

In an interview on Okay FM on Monday, March 11, 2024, Tom Tom urged the national executives of the party to intervene and call Chairman Wontumi to order.

Tom Tom provided details of the alleged strategy employed by Chairman Wontumi.

According to him, since it was revealed that the running mate would be selected from the Ashanti Region, Wontumi has positioned himself to benefit personally from the process.

"He [Wontumi] is trading the running mate slot. First, he did it with the Education Minister, Dr. Adutwum, and when it failed, he shifted to Dr. John Kumah until his untimely death," Tom Tom stated.

Following the tragic death of Dr. Kumah, Tom Tom claimed that Chairman Wontumi has intensified efforts to undermine any other candidate he opposes in the running mate selection.

"He is doing this using his aides led by a presenter of Wontumi media, Oheneba Nana Asiedu," Tom Tom alleged.

Expressing concern about the potential divisions in the region, the Manhyia South NPP Chairman stressed the urgent need for the party leadership to address the alleged conspiracies adopted by Chairman Wontumi to maintain party unity in the Ashanti Region.

"Already, divisions are being created in the region, and this must be arrested as early as possible because we cannot toy with our stronghold," Tom Tom emphasized.