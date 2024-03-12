Modern Ghana logo
UniMAC postpones March 13 public lecture featuring Bawumia, apologises for inconvenience

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has postponed a highly anticipated public lecture featuring Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia scheduled for Wednesday, March 13.

In a statement dated March 12, UniMAC said the event titled "Democracy, Communication and Digital Public Sphere in Ghana: What is the Future?" had to be postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, including the availability of the keynote speaker."

"We understand the significance of this discourse and the importance of engaging with such vital issues," the statement from UniMAC further read.

The university apologised for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this postponement may cause to our esteemed guests, participants, and the general public," it said.

UniMAC assured the public it is working to reschedule the event for the earliest possible date.

“We look forward to welcoming him when a new date is confirmed," the statement added while appreciating the Vice President’s acceptance of the invitation.

Other speakers included Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum and Professor Kwasi Yankah, the Chairman of UniMAC Council.

The lecture aimed to discuss crucial issues surrounding the future of democracy, communication and Ghana's digital public sphere.

