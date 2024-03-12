‘We haven't started recruiting nurses’ — Health Ministry debunks fake announcement

12.03.2024 LISTEN

The Ministry of Health has debunked recruitment circulating on media platforms, saying it did not publish any such announcement.

In a statement dated March 11, the ministry's public relations unit said it has noticed a public announcement dated March 10, 2024 regarding the general recruitment of nurses by the ministry.

However, it clarified that the ministry did not make the said public announcement.

"We wish to state categorically that the Ministry did not make the public announcement in reference and should, therefore, be ignored," the statement noted in part.

It further warned the general public not to pay any fees to individuals or groups claiming to facilitate the recruitment process, as the ministry does not charge applicants for recruitment and posting of health workers.

"Prospective applicants are, hereby, advised to desist from making any payments to individuals or groups in this regard," the statement added.

It acknowledged that the ministry has been making progress in recruiting more nurses and healthcare professionals.

The public was urged to only trust information directly from authorized ministry officials and statements.