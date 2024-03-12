‘Akufo-Addo’s nephew Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has doubled his salary as GNPC CEO’ — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, who also happens to be President Akufo-Addo's nephew, always gets what he wants in his office.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mr Ablakwa said he had intercepted memos from GNPC revealing that under the leadership of the Freddie Blay-led board, allowances for board members and management had been increased by up to 150% despite Ghana's economic crisis.

According to the MP, allowances for hotels had gone up from 400 to 1000 United States dollars, euros or pounds depending on location.

He also revealed that per diems for the board chairperson and CEO had also seen sharp increases from 500 to 850 and 500 to 700 respectively.

More depressingly, Ablakwa claimed other memos requested that the CEO's salary be doubled.

“Angry insiders say the CEO, Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah who is President Akufo-Addo’s nephew, always gets what he wants," he noted.