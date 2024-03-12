‘You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances’ — Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has slammed President Akufo-Addo over reports that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) board has increased their allowances significantly despite the economic hardship in the country.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, March 11, Mr. Ablakwa disclosed that memos he intercepted showed the Freddie Blay-led GNPC board and management increased allowance by up to 150%.

"Allowances for a day’s hotel rate have increased from 400 to 1000 Dollars, Euros or Pounds depending on where they travel to.

“Per diem for the Board Chairman has moved from 500 to 850 and from 500 to 700 for the CEO and other board members — also in Dollars, Euros or Pounds as per the travel destination,” he wrote.

"When a government asks everyone to take financial haircuts due to the effects of their economic mismanagement, we don’t expect its officials to be approving for themselves fat increments in allowances,” expressed the vocal lawmaker.

He also alleged that the CEO, Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, who is the President's nephew, had his salary doubled and "always gets what he wants".

Mr. Ablakwa slammed the increases as a "betrayal of the Ghanaian people and gross insensitivity" considering the economic hardships.

He promised to propose legislation to regulate the discretion of state enterprise boards and CEOs in determining their own emoluments.