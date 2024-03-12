Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances’ — Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo

Headlines You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances — Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has slammed President Akufo-Addo over reports that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) board has increased their allowances significantly despite the economic hardship in the country.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, March 11, Mr. Ablakwa disclosed that memos he intercepted showed the Freddie Blay-led GNPC board and management increased allowance by up to 150%.

"Allowances for a day’s hotel rate have increased from 400 to 1000 Dollars, Euros or Pounds depending on where they travel to.

“Per diem for the Board Chairman has moved from 500 to 850 and from 500 to 700 for the CEO and other board members — also in Dollars, Euros or Pounds as per the travel destination,” he wrote.

"When a government asks everyone to take financial haircuts due to the effects of their economic mismanagement, we don’t expect its officials to be approving for themselves fat increments in allowances,” expressed the vocal lawmaker.

He also alleged that the CEO, Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, who is the President's nephew, had his salary doubled and "always gets what he wants".

Mr. Ablakwa slammed the increases as a "betrayal of the Ghanaian people and gross insensitivity" considering the economic hardships.

He promised to propose legislation to regulate the discretion of state enterprise boards and CEOs in determining their own emoluments.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

John Jinapor, Ranking of Energy Committee in Parliament ‘ECG lied; current ‘Dumsor’ not caused by faulty transformers but financial chal...

14 minutes ago

Mahama will inherit a power sector suffering from paralysis when he becomes president — John Jinapor Mahama will inherit a power sector suffering from paralysis when he becomes pres...

25 minutes ago

Wontumi is trading the running mate slot; he first engaged Dr. Adutwum, John Kumah —NPP Chairman Wontumi is trading the running mate slot; he first engaged Dr. Adutwum, John Kum...

33 minutes ago

AR: Suspected thief lynched at Suame-Maakro for stealing car battery A/R: Suspected thief lynched at Suame-Maakro for stealing car battery

1 hour ago

We haven't started recruiting nurses — Health Ministry debunks fake announcement ‘We haven't started recruiting nurses’ — Health Ministry debunks fake announceme...

1 hour ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NDC communicator ‘Hopeless governance’ — Kwakye Ofosu slams Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over decline in c...

1 hour ago

Left to right: GNPC CEO Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo’s nephew Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has doubled his salary as GNPC CEO’ ...

1 hour ago

You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances — Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo ‘You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances’...

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman NPP running mate selection: ‘I’ll sue you’ — Wontumi 'roars' at Manhyia South NP...

4 hours ago

Ghanas economy has not turned the corner – Financial Analyst Ghana’s economy has not turned the corner – Financial Analyst

Just in....
body-container-line