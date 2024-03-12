630 distribution transformer full to capacity causing dumsor from 7pm-11pm – ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has said so far 630 distribution transformers within communities across its operational areas have been full to capacity due to increased demand.

In a public notice on Monday, 11 March 2024, the ECG noted “this situation may result in blown fuses and broken conductors causing outages, especially during the peak load period (7pm -11pm) in the affected areas."

The ECG however assured customers that “transformer upgrading and new projects are on-going to relieve these transformers to ensure a more reliable power supply.”

It therefore advised customers in the underlisted communities/localities to report “any localised outage or voltage fluctuations to its call centre or reach the power-distributing company on its social media handles for “prompt rectification.”

“We continue to seek the support and patience of affected customers as we work to improve our power distribution system,” the notice added.