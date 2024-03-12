Poor lifestyles among Ghanaian youth main cause of strokes - Dr Sheila Adamu

Dr. Sheila Adamu, a Physician Specialist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, has highlighted poor lifestyles as a leading cause of stroke among Ghanaian youth.

According to Dr. Adamu, the increasing incidence of stroke among young people is attributed to unhealthy lifestyle choices and a lack of physical activity. She emphasized the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles to prevent stroke, particularly urging the youth to make conscious efforts in this regard.

Speaking on the "Nyansapo" morning show on OTEC 102.9 FM in Kumasi on Monday, March 11, 2024, Dr. Sheila Adamu stressed the need for health workers to intensify efforts in educating the public about the risks associated with unhealthy lifestyles and the significance of regular exercise.

Furthermore, she advocated for regular checkups to screen for cardiovascular diseases, emphasizing the importance of early detection and intervention.

Dr. Adamu also revealed that the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has prioritized stroke treatment and has implemented measures to enhance care for stroke patients. Among these measures are the provision of 24-hour pharmacy services and scan systems dedicated to stroke cases, aimed at improving the management and outcomes for individuals affected by stroke.