Tamale water crisis: We’ll petition Engineering Council over damages caused by contractors – GWL

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has disclosed that it will petition the Engineering Council over damages caused by urban roads during their construction works.

Managing Director of the GWL, Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, attributed the shortages in the water supply to the Tamale metropolis to burst pipelines caused by contractors working on major road projects.

Dr. Braimah bemoaned the harm caused by the contractors on GWL’s operations on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM which he said has left them contemplating the implementation of a demand management programme to ensure residents in Tamale have access to water at least once a week.

He told host Bernard Avle that contractors are often given additional funds to relocate supply pipes that are found within construction range but they usually ignore and cause damage to those pipelines.

“Most often, these contractors are given some amount of money to relocate the supply lines but they do not do it. They just go with their bulldozers and start working. When the contractor comes to start work, they calculate the cost of relocating supply lines and add it to the whole contract sum.

“Before the project takes off, the utility companies are brought in, and if it is going to go into a waterline, they will have to relocate the waterline in order not to create rough edges for others.”

Asked what he intends to do to have the issue resolved, Dr Braimah stressed that “it is one of the issues that I am going to raise with the Engineering Council to ensure it ceases.”

—CitiNewsroom