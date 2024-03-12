Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Awutu Senya West: Assembly members angry over confirmation of new DCE at dawn

Social News Awutu Senya West: Assembly members angry over confirmation of new DCE at dawn
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some Assembly members in Awutu Senya West have described the confirmation of the new District Chief Executive for Awutu Senya West, Moses Arhinful Acquah, as illegal.

They claimed the confirmation took place in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The DCE nominee had earlier failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed in his two attempts to become the substantive District Chief Executive for the area, making it unlikely that he may be endorsed on his last attempt.

However, the 12 Assembly members say they were misled by a letter from the Awutu Senya West District Assembly indicating that the exercise would be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, only to realize that the confirmation ceremony was conducted at dawn on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The assemblymen have questioned the integrity of the exercise, which did not include them as assembly members but only government appointees and assembly members of the New Patriotic Party.

“We are angry about an illegal activity that has taken place in the constituency. Letters that were shared with the assembly members indicated that the confirmation date is Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, but the DCE confirmation was done at dawn on Sunday, March 10th, 2024.”

We have received pictures on various social media platforms showing that a morning devotion of first mass tactics was used to smuggle the DCE in on Sunday dawn to carry out the exercise.”

312202483608-rvmypdc553-312202481232-dce-1

The Presiding Member of the assembly is on tape saying that he was not aware of the exercise, as is the District Director of Elections. A letter was later shared with us on Sunday, March 10th, confirming the DCE, which we did not take part in as Assembly members.

“We admonish the Electoral Commission, the Presiding Members, and all those who matter to correct the anomalies,” Asiabe Emmanuel, an assemblyman for Aberfo Samsamso electoral area, told Citi News.

The aggrieved Assembly members say they are planning the next line of action to take.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin defends 450million tax waiver request for 1D1F businesses Afenyo-Markin defends $450million tax waiver request for 1D1F businesses

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos delay in assenting anti-LGBTQ+ bill unconstitutional – GIMPA Law lecturer Akufo-Addo’s delay in assenting anti-LGBTQ+ bill unconstitutional – GIMPA Law le...

1 hour ago

Ghanas economy has not turned the corner – Financial Analyst Ghana’s economy has not turned the corner – Financial Analyst

1 hour ago

Ghanas next govt will face energy sector woes — Financial Analyst Ghana’s next govt will face energy sector woes — Financial Analyst

1 hour ago

KATH Doctors lament 500 increase in stroke cases annually, from 200 to 1,000 cases KATH Doctors lament 500% increase in stroke cases annually, from 200 to 1,000 ca...

1 hour ago

Minority roars at Afenyo-Markin for saying Naana Opoku-Agyemang is over 70 Minority roars at Afenyo-Markin for saying Naana Opoku-Agyemang is over 70 

1 hour ago

Bawumia appoints Joshua Makubu as Campaign Coordinator for PWDs Bawumia appoints Joshua Makubu as Campaign Coordinator for PWDs

1 hour ago

Water crisis: My gov't will bring relief to Accra residents – Mahama Water crisis: My gov't will bring relief to Accra residents – Mahama

1 hour ago

NDC to use drones to monitor election 2024 NDC to use drones to monitor election 2024

2 hours ago

Ing. George Asiedu A manifesto that does not prioritise sanitation, water is not a good manifesto –...

Just in....
body-container-line