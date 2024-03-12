Modern Ghana logo
We’re considering private investors to complete Saglemi housing project – Prince Armah reveals

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Deputy Minister Designate for Works and Housing, Dr. Prince Hamidu Armah, is urging government to prioritize the completion of the Saglemi housing project. He emphasized that once state funds have been invested in the construction, it is imperative to finalize the project.

The Saglemi Housing Project, which commenced in 2016, has experienced delays after the government expressed concerns about its alignment with the best interests of Ghanaians.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Dr. Hamidu Armah stated that the government has established a technical committee to expedite actions towards completing the housing project.

“The state has already invested so much money into Saglemi, and I think that it is important that we bring the original intent of the project to fruition. I understand that the ministry has already constituted a technical working committee to look at private sector participation in offloading the project and to ensure that the project is completed for it to be used.”

—citinewsroom

