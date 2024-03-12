Modern Ghana logo
Privatising ECG’s retail department should be considered – Deputy Energy Minister designate

Mr Collins Adomako-Mensah, the Deputy Minister Designate for Energy, has expressed his view that privatizing the retail segment of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) could significantly improve its billing system.

However, he cautioned against the complete privatization of the company, arguing that it would not be a wise decision.

Speaking before Parliament’s Appointments Committee during his vetting on Monday, March 11, Adomako-Mensah stressed the potential benefits of involving a private entity in managing ECG’s retail operations, particularly in enhancing the efficiency of bill collection.

“ECG is a monopoly and I don’t want a private individual to have a monopoly over an asset like ECG but I don’t have a problem of assigning an aspect of ECG like the retail end to a private player for a more efficient collection and billing system.”

