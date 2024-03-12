ECG to disconnect 91 Hospitals over GH₵261million debt

12.03.2024 LISTEN

The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to outstanding debts owed to the power distributor.

The health facilities, spread across the country, collectively owe a substantial amount of GHc261 million.

According to information obtained by Citi News from the ECG, numerous health facilities will face power cuts 48 hours after receiving a “demand notice.”

Notable hospitals, including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those at risk of disconnection.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

Similar situations have recently affected institutions like Accra Academy, Parliament, and the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below are the number of hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG

Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879

Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70 Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730 Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989 Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043 Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983 Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390 Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822 Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767

Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32

37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71 Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568 Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966 Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310 Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464 La General Hospital GHc642,954 University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767 Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589 Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666

Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48

Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245 Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768 Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613 General Hspt GHc242, 078 Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520 Ministry of Health GHc378, 864 Municipal Health GHc112, 375 Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589 Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680 Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341 Urban Health GHc672, 222

Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71

Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468 Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075 Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584 Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520 Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921

Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75

Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745 Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591 Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927 District Hospital GHc 1,592,822 Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389 Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432 Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929

Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322

Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455 Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650 Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252 Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753 Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724 Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367 Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454 Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752 Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985 St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924

Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72

Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722 Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549 Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879 Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944 Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775 Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858 Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530 Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360 Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440 Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326 Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540 Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226

SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361 St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319 Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915

Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253

Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828 Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295 Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254 Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983 Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996 Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108 Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220 Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022 Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780 Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993 Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219.